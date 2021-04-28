Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, April 28

Thirty-year olds in high transmission neighborhoods can now get a COVID vaccine. Fraser Health launched a few last-minute vaccine drop-in clinics for April 27. In a press release, Fraser Health said they opened three drop-in clinics, one in Cloverdale, one in Whalley, and one in Coquitlam. People 30 years of age and older who live in “high-transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region” can now get the AstraZeneca shot at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre and the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam. Both are open from 12:30 p.m– 7:00 p.m. Those high-transmission neighbourhoods are: East Newton, Fleetwood, North Delta, North Surrey, Panorama, Port Coquitlam, South Langley Township, West Abbotsford, West Newton, and Whalley. People who live in one of those neighbourhoods, but are 40 years of age and older can visit a drop in clinic today in Whalley from 12:30 p.m – 7:00 p.m.

It’s been less than a week since travel restrictions were announced for B.C. with promises of $575 fines for rule-breakers heading outside of their permitted health authorities for non-essential reasons. But according to RCMP, not a single ticket has been handed out by their officers, and there’s continued confusion of how these rules are being enforced. Last week the province said enforcement measures would become clear and B.C. Premier John Horgan is defaulting to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who will explain further details later this week. “We are working with the RCMP about where we can strategically put counterattack checkpoints to remind British Columbians and to educate them on the importance of staying local, enforcement tools will be known later in the week by minister Farnworth,” Horgan says Tuesday, adding implementing travel restrictions is a two-step process, and insists answers on enforcement are on the way within the next week.

Playland which is located in East Vancouver has delayed its opening until after the May long weekend over concerns it would attract COVID-19 rule breakers. Playland says it was set to open at Pacific National Exhibition on Saturday after developing a safety plan supported by Vancouver Coastal Health. But it says concerns were raised during a discussion with the office of B-C’s top doctor that opening could draw people from outside the health authority at a time that non-essential travel is restricted between three main regions. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week being outside is safer than indoor settings, but now is now the time for people to come together for recreational reasons



A man in Port Coquitlam said he waited more than four hours Tuesday to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at a Fraser Health drop-in clinic after it was announced 30 year olds and higher whoe live in hostpots can now get the vaccine, but noticed he was surrounded by people who don’t live in the neighbourhood that’s considered a COVID-19 hot zone. While Health Minister Adrian Dix says the people running those clinics are supposed to be checking to make sure vaccines are only given to residents from specific postal codes, but apparently that was not the case saying no one at the Poirier Forum clinic in Coquitlam asked him –or anyone else– for proof of where they live. “I know people that can’t get off work to come and get a vaccine. And if they were to get here late, they wouldn’t get one because people ahead of them have already lined up,” On Tuesday, Fraser Health set up two vaccine clinics for people over the age of 30 at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey and at the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam. “If there’s only 2,000 shots for the day, and this is a one-day event for ages 30+, then, of course, people are gonna miss out,” Nikitiuk adds. People encouraged to get vaccinated were advised to check their postal code before showing up

B-C has confirmed 799 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. Active infections ticked down to eight-thousand-and-89, while hospitalizations are back up to 500, including 164 people in I-C-Us. The latest case numbers came as the province extended its state of emergency again, allowing officials to continue responding to the pandemic using extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act. Premier John Horgan says details should be coming later this week on the enforcement of public health rules that prohibit residents from travelling between three defined regions.