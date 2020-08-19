Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, August 19th

Surrey School District has released its plan for secondary schools – In a video message posted yesterday superintendent Jordan Tinney says all kids going to school full-time – gr.8 to 10s being in a bubble of 60 – with grades 10 – 12 in a bubble of 30.

“We accomplished this by moving to a system of longer periods of instruction,” said Tinney. “All students will have two classes at a time and they will move through those courses over ten weeks. This means over a year students will get the eight courses they selected when they did their course selection.”

The proposed plan will be sent to the ministry for approval – with the approved plan for elementary and highschools students posted to Surrey schools website a week today.

It actually worked!

After stern warning sfrom the province that stiffer penalties are coming for people who don’t social distance – a drum circle set to happen last night in Vancouver was cancelled.



More than three thousand homes in Penticton have been put on an evacuation alert as a nearby wildfire continues to rage out of control – the fire growing from 250 to a thousand hectares overnight – one of more than 100 that have ignited in the past few days from the heat wave.

Joe Biden has officially been chosen as the democratic presidential nominee – calling it the “honor of his life” on Twitter – Biden running for the role twice before – before finally winning the race – with less than three months until he takes on Trump in the U-S election.





