Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday Dec. 2nd

Another deadly COVID-19 update from the province yesterday. The virus has claimed 16 lives over the past 24 hours, and there have been 656 new cases recorded. 408 of the new cases are in the Fraser Health region, which has been a COVID hot spot for weeks. Province-wide, 457 people have died and there are a total of 33,894 cases in B.C. recorded since this pandemic began. Since Monday’s COVID-19 update, 20 more people have been hospitalized for a total of 336 people, and 76 people are in intensive care. In the meantime, a new outbreak has been declared at the Harrison at Elim Village, a senior care center in Surrey.

B.C.’s new education minister says she’s also anxious about keeping children safe in schools. Yesterday many parents kept their kids at home as part of a one-day protest called “Sick Out.” Newly-elected Jennifer Whiteside says she has sympathy for parents and teachers but insists the common enemy is COVID-19. A lot of parents are calling for mandatory masks in schools. However, Whiteside says the call for a mandatory mask policy is up to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

People in the U-K could be receiving COVID-19 vaccine shots within days. That’s after the country’s regulator approved emergency use of the shot. Britain expects to begin receiving the first shipment of 800-thousand doses within days. Priority will be given to nursing home residents, people over 80 health-care workers and other care workers.

Christmas lights have been up for awhile on some homes, but Delta made it official last night. Everyone in the city was asked to turn on their lights at 7:00 p.m. Mayor George Harvie says it’s a way to create some cheer.

A driver is in hospital after a car appeared to drive off an upper deck of the Tsawwassen BC Ferries deck and crashed onto the terminal tarmac below. It happened around 12:30 yesterday afternoon. The last vehicle to be unloaded off the upper deck ended up driving off the ship, accelerating rapidly and smashing through a concrete wall It fell about 30 feet, landing on its roof. The driver was conscious and taken to hospital. No one else was injured and an investigation is underway.

We may be looking at a mild December but things are expected to chill off in the New Year. Environment Canada says December will likely be warmer than usual in Metro Vancouver. But conditions for January are predicted to be colder, wetter and whiter than usual. It’s a La Nina year, which usually brings colder temperature right away, but a ridge of high pressure is delaying the freeze.