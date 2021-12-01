Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, December 1st

A Surrey crash has claimed the life of one person and sent another to hospital in serious condition. Mounties say two vehicles crashed just before midnight Tuesday near 181 Street and 16 Avenue. One person was ejected from a vehicle. Emergency Crews were unable to save one of the drivers, who died on scene. A second person was treated and sent to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known. Traffic in the area was heavily impacted overnight, and there is no estimated time when 16 Avenue between 176 Street and 184 Street could be reopened.

You may notice police officers patrolling in two different uniforms as the city begins what the RCMP says is the largest police transition in Canada. The RCMP says in a statement that experienced officers with the new Surrey Police Service began orientation Monday, and each municipal officer would be paired with a Mountie for a few shifts before heading out to respond to calls in RCMP-branded vehicles. The statement says Surrey Police Service officers will primarily support front-line operations within the RCMP’s municipal policing unit, while a smaller number will be assigned to general investigation and major crimes units to start. The RCMP will maintain command during the transition, overseeing all operational matters and the delivery of programs and services.

B-C has become the fourth province to identify a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant after a resident tested positive after returning home from Nigeria. Doctor Bonnie Henry says the affected person lives in the Fraser Health authority. She says 204 people who recently returned from parts of southern Africa with outbreaks of the variant are undergoing testing while in quarantine. B-C Health Minister Adrian Dix says he and Henry would be meeting with federal officials to discuss approaches to travel issues and the variant. BC health officials announced 358 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Thankfully there were no new deaths.

A travel advisory is in place as the weather forecast for much of southern and coastal B-C called for heavy rainfall. The areas affected include places devastated by flooding and mudslides just a few weeks ago. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the storm, which was expected to hit Tuesday and last into today, could be the most intense yet for the central coast. The central coast and the west coast of Vancouver Island could see up to 150 millimetres of rain from the storm, with up to 120 millimetres in the Bella Coola area, while the flood-soaked Fraser Valley east of Abbotsford could get up to 80 millimetres.

B-C’s struggling supply chain faces a further test as container trucks at a company serving the Port of Vancouver look at following through with a plan to strike on Friday. Labour union Unifor says it has told Prudential Transportation that many of its drivers will walk off the job later this week if they aren’t offered better employment terms. The workers want better health, dental and insurance benefits for all drivers, along with increased payments for time spent waiting for their trucks to be loaded and unloaded. It comes after the union reached an agreement with a second B-C trucking company.

Mounties say 100 dead turkeys spilled on the Sea-to-Sky Highway yesterday. R-C-M-P say the turkey appeared to have fallen from a transport truck. The birds were already dead before the incident and it’s believed they came from flood zones in the Lower Mainland where thousands of animals died on flooded farms. The highway was briefly closed due to the incident.