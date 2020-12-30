Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, December 30

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix addressed the public yesterday for the first update regarding BC’s coronavirus number since Christmas Eve when 582 new cases were reported. the numbers showed over the past 5 days B.C. reported 2,206 new COVID-19 cases with 1,375 of those in Fraser Health region, and 74 deaths. Currently, there are 373 people in hospital, of whom 80 are in critical care or ICU. Henry went on to say that the case of the U.K. variant of coronavirus is currently quarantining, and those they live with have been tested. She said that while it does not change current public health advice, additional measures could be required if the U.K. variant pushes B.C.’s daily cases back up to the highs seen earlier this fall. Henry also urged British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel, especially outside of the country but even within the province. She also looked ahead to New Year’s Eve, where in past years large crowds have gathered both on the streets and indoors. and asked for everyone to please stay home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is requesting public assistance to further its ongoing investigation into a fatal shooting in Surrey, B.C. Yesterday at around 7:30 p.m., a shooting occurred near 148A Street and 110 Avenue in Surrey. Emergency responders arrived on scene to find a 14-year-old male dead with gunshot wounds. He had arrived in the area by taxi. No one else was harmed as a result of this incident and the taxi driver is cooperating with the investigation. A dark sedan was seen quickly leaving the area after the shooting. The victim was a resident of Burnaby and was known to police. The shooting is believed to be a targeted incident and investigators will be working to determine motive. At around 8 p.m., a vehicle on fire in the area of 214 Street and 76 Avenue was reported to the Langley RCMP. Investigators are working to determine if this vehicle is related to the Surrey homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers

RCMP say two men have died in an avalanche north of Whistler, B.C. A statement from the Mounties says the victims were snow biking when they were reported missing late Monday near Goat Peak, a popular backcountry destination outside Pemberton. Police say others in the area reported signs of a fresh avalanche, but darkness and treacherous terrain delayed a search until first light Tuesday. Parts of the snow bikes were located in the avalanche field soon after the search began, and the statement says the bodies of the two men were found and removed from the slide debris a short time later. Avalanche Canada says a complex snowpack with several weak layers has created the potential for large, human-caused avalanches in Cariboo Mountains of central B.C and Whistler and Pemberton areas.

One man was arrested and released after what Surrey RCMP have called “an allegation of a collision/road rage incident” on Christmas Day in South Surrey. officers were called to the area of 152B Street and 34 Avenue late-morning on Friday to investigate a road-rage incident “and possible impaired driving.” One witness said that he saw one vehicle “chasing after a young couple in their car” heading east on 34 Avenue, before eventually hitting the rear of the other vehicle. After stopping, the witness said the driver of one vehicle walked towards the couple and confronted them – “He walked past us shouting obscenities,” the witness said – before turning off his vehicle and entering a nearby house. One man was arrested at the scene for refusing to provide a breath sample, and he was later released with an appearance notice, according to Surrey RCMP. He was also issued a driving prohibition. Charges had not yet been sworn in court, as of Tuesday

Canada had another big win against Switzerland at the world junior men’s hockey championship yesterday in Edmonton. with a 10-0 win. They beat Germany in their first game 16-2, Canada caps the preliminary round Thursday against Finland (2-0) in what is expected to be the toughest test yet for the host team. A Finland win over Slovakia on Wednesday would set up a battle for top seed in Pool A on New Year’s Eve. The top four teams in each pool advance to the quarterfinals on Jan. 2, followed by the semifinals Jan. 4 and medal games Jan. 5.

One Surrey soccer team decided to donate nearly $17,000 to charity after COVID-19 cancelled their plans to play in a tournament in Florida last summer. The Disney Cup International event in Orlando was supposed to be a special “last hurrah” for members of Surrey United’s U18 Wildfire team in their final year of youth soccer. Teen girls of the silver-division team raised the money over the previous 15 months, before the pandemic deflated their mid-July travel plans. When the pandemic dragged on, and it became clear the tournament wouldn’t take place in 2020, and with the team “retiring” and players entering into their young adulthoods, the team opted to give the $17,000 to select charities in Surrey. In the end, $3,500 was given to the Surrey/White Rock chapter of KidSport BC, $6,175 to the Surrey-area BC SPCA branch, $3,500 to BC Cancer Clinic at Surrey Memorial Hospital, $875 to Surrey Food Bank, $500 to Surrey United’s Building Blocks program and the rest to a new Goal Diggers women’s team some of the players will rep next season.