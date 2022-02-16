Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, February 16th

We now have some idea as to that the newly instituted Emergencies act will allow authorities to do in an effort to combat the protests in Ottawa. It is now against the law to bring children to anti-government blockades, directly participate in the protests directly, or bring food and fuel to those involved. Under the Emergencies Act, any violators face fines of up to five-thousand-dollars or five years in prison. But a core group of protesters in downtown Ottawa say the act is just a government scare tactic, and they will be staying put until all COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions are lifted.

Vaccinated travelers will no longer need a molecular COVID-19 test to enter Canada starting February 28th. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says travellers can instead opt for a rapid antigen test approved by the country they are coming from. Unvaccinated children travelling with vaccinated adults who come to Canada will no longer have to isolate from school or daycare for 14 days. The federal government also plans to lift an advisory urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside the country.

People will be allowed to dance again at nightclubs and bars as the province moves to lift more COVID-19 restrictions starting at 11:59 tonight. Capacity limits are also being dropped for those venues as well as restaurants, fitness centers, theatres, sporting events and indoor and outdoor gatherings, including weddings. But provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says mask mandates and the proof of COVID-19 vaccination program will remain in place for now. Henry says B-C isn’t out of the pandemic and remaining restrictions are expected to be reviewed by March 15th and again by April 12th, before the Easter weekend.

Four of the 13 people arrested in the now-cleared blockade that paralyzed the U-S border crossing at Coutts, Alberta face a charge of conspiracy to murder R-C-M-P members. Mounties said Monday’s raid uncovered 13 long guns, a large quantity of ammunition and body armor. They add a semi-truck and farm tractor had attempted to ram a police cruiser on Sunday.

Stats Can will let Canadians know this morning where the inflation rate stood in January. Last month, the agency reported prices rose at an annual rate of 4.8 per cent in December for the fastest rate since 1991. Economists expect a similar reading for January. But some see potential for the inflation rate to climb further during February because of rising dairy prices at the start of the

month and increased costs for auto production connected to protests at key border crossings.

Prince Andrew has settled a lawsuit against him by a woman who says the British royal family member sexually abused her as a teen. A court filing says the deal will see Andrew make a

large donation to his accuser’s charity and declare he never meant to malign Virginia Giuffre’s character. This avoids a trial that would have brought further embarrassment to the royals. A

lawyer for Giuffre says because of the deal, both sides will now seek dismissal of the lawsuit she filed against Andrew.

New research from Environment Canada suggests climate change at least doubled the likelihood of catastrophic flooding that swamped much of southern B-C last fall. The agency says the findings are based on a comparison of simulations with human influence on climate and without human influence. The study, which is now undergoing peer review, also finds that the chance of another catastrophe continues to increase as greenhouse gases keep entering the atmosphere The weather agency’s Nathan Gillett says the conclusions point to the need to rebuild roads and buildings that are able to withstand more severe weather than in the past.

British Columbia health officials announced today that there have been 750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 342,282. In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 762 (-25) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, and 121 (-3) are in intensive care. There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,777 deaths in the province.

Surrey RCMP is requesting public’s help in reuniting an elderly female with her family. On February 16, 2022 at 2:14 p.m., a member of the public called the Surrey RCMP asking for assistance with an elderly woman who seemed lost. Frontline officers attended the area in the 15400-block of 108 Avenue to assist the woman and bring her to a local district police office. The elderly woman does not speak English and officers were not able to determine her exact dialect. The woman is described as an Asian female, in her 80’s, 5 feet tall with a slim build. She is wearing burgundy sweater, and navy track pants (see attached photo). She did not have any identification with her. If you recognize this woman as your family member or you know this woman, please call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. The woman is in care of Surrey RCMP.

For the first time in more than three decades, inflation in Canada has climbed above five per cent _ reaching 5.1 per cent in January. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate nudged up three basis points since its 4.8 per cent setting in December. Analysts blame soaring housing prices, concern about global oil supplies as threats of Russian hostilities grow in Ukraine, and a 6.5 per cent year-over-year leap in grocery prices for fuelling the hikes. StatCan says inflation in B-C jumped almost half a point in January to 4.3 per cent _ mirroring rates in Vancouver and Victoria _ with the capital posting a significant rise of nearly one per cent over its 3.4 per cent setting in December.

Capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings will be lifted in British Columbia just before midnight local time. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions is based on the best science on what’s happening in the province. And in Ontario, capacity restrictions on places like restaurants, bars and gyms are being lifted for fully-vaccinated people tomorrow.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to help restaurants in downtown Ottawa that shut down due to the trucker protest has raised more than 90-thousand-dollars. Organizers are hoping to raise 100-thousand-dollars, and say participating restaurants have to agree to give half the money to their employees. The Ottawa Restaurant Fund’s organizers are working with GoFundMe and an Ottawa law firm to ensure the funds are distributed fairly.

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford has been identified as a 30-year-old man who was known to police. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it believes the stabbing of Cody Corbett yesterday in Inspiration Park was targeted and not random. But it says there is no known connection with the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Sergeant David Lee says Corbett lived a transient lifestyle but had contact with people in the community and anyone who knew of his activities is being asked to call I-HIT.

A Kanye West Documentary 21 years in the making debuts today on Netflix. In “jeen-yuhs: a Kanye trilogy” viewers get a front-row seat to the creation of Kanye West, the rapper and personality who’s been making news and music for over two decades. Coodie Simmons’ cameras have been following Kanye since before his first album, when he was making beats for rappers in Chicago. Simmons got over 330 hours of footage, which he chopped up into three 90 minute parts.