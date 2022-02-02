Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, February 2nd

There is a special weather statement in effect. Snow is expected to start falling this morning. We could see about 4 to 8 cm for Surrey, Langley, and Abbotsford. Things should start to get a bit wet this afternoon when it changes to mostly rain. Officials are saying to Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

B-C health officials reported one thousand, 236 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. Experts and officials say the numbers are likely to be up to five times higher because most places have reached their testing capacities. Health officials say there are one thousand and 35 COVID-19 cases in hospital and 139 of those are in intensive care. They also reported nine more deaths, putting the total number of COVID-19 fatalities at two thousand, 625.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says COVID-19 hospitalizations in B-C are at their highest level and over 60 per cent of patients since December have tested positive for the virus after being admitted for other reasons. She says 706 people have been hospitalized in the last week, but the numbers appear to be peaking for all age groups. She says patients who contracted the dominant Omicron variant are going home in about half the time compared with those who are sickened with the Delta strain. Henry says 16 per cent of people hospitalized since December 1st have needed critical care, a much smaller proportion than in previous waves of the pandemic.

A new park on 191 Street and 72 Avenue in Clayton finally has a name. Surrey City Council has chosen Salmonberry Park as the new name for a small greenspace that was known until now as 58B Neighbourhood Park. Council recently approved both the name and the design concept and now the park will enter its design phase. The new park will be five and half acres when completed. It will have an adventure playground, a bike park, social gathering spaces, open lawn areas, and a nature trail.

Canada has selected its flagbearers for the 2022 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony. And the Canadian Olympic Committee couldn’t have picked two more successful athletes, with hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin and short track speed skater Charles Hamelin chosen to march with Canada’s flag at Friday’s opening ceremony. The pair has eight Olympic medals between them.

Experts say the Omicron wave appears to be cresting but it’s difficult to predict what lies ahead. A Professor at SFU says Omicron broke through people’s health defences, while its quick spread left a higher degree of natural immunity. He says that means it will be difficult for the next variant to get a foothold because people either have immunity or have been vaccinated. He says the transition from pandemic to fully endemic, with something like the common cold, could take anywhere from a few years to perhaps dozens or hundreds of years.

Real estate in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley has seen its share of record-breakers over the last few years, but now, a new forecast suggests sales are expected to decline. According to the B.C. Real Estate Association (BCREA), MLS residential sales are forecast to drop 17 per cent from last year’s record high. However, the forecast also estimates home prices to rise by 8.5 per cent in 2022, mostly in the first half of the year.

Pandemic restrictions put Groundhog Day parties on hold for another year in Nova Scotia and Ontario this morning. Canada’s furry weather forecasters are split on whether we’re in for an early spring or not. Shubenacadie Sam did see her shadow and is predicting six more weeks of winter. This is the first year staff at the wildlife park north of Halifax have confirmed that Sam is female. Ontario’s Wiarton Willie told his handlers that it’s going to be an early spring.