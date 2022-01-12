Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, January 12th

Environment Canada says the series of atmospheric rivers forecast for B-C’s south coast won’t relent until tomorrow. The weather office says the storm’s second intense gush is expected today and a final burst tomorrow, bringing up to 150 millimetres for some areas. The head of the province’s River Forecast Centre, says roads could be washed out near waterways and is urging drivers to be careful. The provincial state of emergency that was declared after storms washed away highways, flooded communities and killed five people in November is being extended until January 18th.

B-C’s ministry of education says two schools in Hazelton and Surrey have halted in-person learning less than two days after most students returned to classrooms. The Education Minister says school administration officials make decisions about closing in-person classes and moving to temporary online teaching. The Coast Mountain School District, says the closure at Hazelton Secondary School was a result of staff shortages. The ministry says the independent Bibleway Christian Academy in Surrey has also suspended in-person classes.

B-C is reporting two-thousand, 239 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths. The Health Ministry says 469 people are in hospital and 97 of them are in intensive care. The provincial health officer says many people who have contracted the Omicron variant are fully vaccinated and their illnesses have been relatively mild compared with those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Bonnie Henry says three people in their 20s and another in their 30s are in intensive care, and all of them are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and events will likely not change anytime soon in B.C. as the province reports a sharp rise in Omicron cases that are not expected to slow down for the next few weeks. Dr. Bonnie Henry explained yesterday that based on other areas of the country and world, infections might continue to surge through January before levelling off. A rapid spike in COVID infections last month led to the province bringing in tighter restrictions affecting bars, gyms, restaurants, and indoor events until the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 18. The province also announced public health measures in December that limit events, family gatherings and sports tournaments until the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Just over 60 per cent of Canadians recently polled are on board with the implementation of fines for the unvaccinated, such as a healthcare tax, similar to the one Québec announced yesterday adults in Québec who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 would be forced to pay a “significant” financial penalty. The fine would be the first of its kind in Canada and apply to unvaccinated residents who don’t have a medical exemption.