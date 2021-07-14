Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, July 14

Four people are confirmed to have died in Monday’s crane collapse in downtown Kelowna, say police, and a fifth is believed to be buried in rubble in an adjacent building. Kelowna RCMP announced the news on Tuesday during a press conference at 11 a.m. Just hours after Monday morning’s deadly crane collapse along the 1400 block of St. Paul Street, police said there were multiple fatalities, though they did not release how many had died. On Tuesday, four bouquets of flowers could be seen at the site of the crane collapse. RCMP Insp. Adam MacIntosh said the four individuals who died were all men who were found at the scene of the collapse. One of the four was transported to hospital, but later died. Police said all four were associated with the worksite, that being the 25-storey tower under construction. The fifth person, also a man, was in a building that houses a consulting business of some sort, police said. A sixth person was taken to hospital, with what police called non-life-threatening injuries, but has since been released. As to why the crane collapsed, MacIntosh said it was his understanding that workers had been getting ready to dismantle the crane. A state of emergency was declared on Monday afternoon by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, and it remains in effect. A large portion of the downtown core is cordoned off by police tape, and the families of the victims have been notified. Mission Group said it will continue to work with all investigators and authorities.

Surrey council approved a variance permit to Kwantlen Polytechnic University on Monday related to what will be Surrey’s second hospital. This was to vary the Surrey Subdivision and Development Bylaw by “deferring works and services” for a proposed two-lot subdivision “in order to facilitate a future hospital and cancer centre” in the Cloverdale Town Centre area on one of the lots. According to the City of Surrey, “no concerns had been expressed” by owners of property abutting the site prior to Monday night’s council agenda being printed. Construction of the hospital, to be built next to KPU at 5500 180th St., is expected to begin in 2023 with the hospital opening in 2027. The new 168-bed hospital is expected to cost $1.66 billion.

A two-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote in Stanley Park while walking with her family Monday night, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service. Around 9:30 p.m. a group of adults and kids were near the aquarium when “a coyote suddenly jumped on the child,” according to a Facebook post from the service. “Her father intervened and the coyote left the area. The child suffered injuries and was treated in hospital.” Officers learned of the attack on Tuesday morning, and will be patrolling the park for at least the next few days as they try to locate the coyote. Conservation officers are warning anyone venturing into Stanley Park to “use abundant caution” due to a “high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote. Tips on how to handle a coyote encounter include shouting, waving one’s arms, and throwing things at the animal. Running, or turning one’s back on a coyote is never a good idea

A human rights complaint has been filed against the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association (CREA) for allegedly failing to address physical abuse allegations, as well as racist and sexist remarks made by the former general manager. On Monday, an anonymous complainant on behalf of workers and volunteers lodged a complaint claiming they “experienced discrimination contrary to section 13 of the Human Rights Code” over a period of seven years. The ten-page document filed by lawyer Rachel Roy claims the CREA “has no harassment policy or training for staff or volunteers, and the Association has no mechanism for volunteers and staff to raise complaints or concerns. The Association delegates significant authority to its General Manager without oversight.” The workers say the association continued to employ general manager Michael “Mike” MacSorely from 2014 to 2021 despite his “blatantly racist view of South Asian people, and ongoing egregious conduct towards female staff and volunteers.” During that time, senior executives are accused of dismissing and failing to address concerns. He plans to represent himself during the Tribunal’s hearing process and says the last six months have been difficult because he lost both his parents, and his main reason for quitting as CREA general manager in March was to spend more time with his ailing mother.

B.C. continues to report a low number of COVID-19 cases in the province as it passes the 80 per cent mark for adults with their first dose of a vaccine. On Tuesday, B.C. reported just 33 people have been infected with COVID-19. A majority of the cases continue to be reported in the Interior Health region. A total of 148,187 cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic and with no new deaths to report — the overall total remains at 1,760. Additionally, 145,775 people who tested positive have recovered. Out of 639 active cases — 66 people are in hospital and 14 of those are in intensive care. The province saw three outbreaks at acute care centres: Laurel Place at Surrey Memorial Hospital, Eagle Ridge Hospital, and Royal Inland Hospital. Since December 2020, the province has administered 5,805,541 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. In B.C., 79.1 per cent of people 12 and up have one shot and 46 per cent are now fully vaccinated