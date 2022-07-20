Pulse FM News Update For Wednesday, July 20th

Mounties in North Vancouver are warning the public about a man who has been impersonating a police officer and conducted a fraudulent traffic stop this week. They say a driver was stopped around 3:30 Monday morning after seeing red and blue lights flashing, and a man wearing a vest and hat with the word “police” approached to tell him he’d been pulled over for using GPS on his cellphone. The suspect who is described as a 25 to 30-year-old Caucasian man with an average build — presented a debit or credit machine and demanded payment for the supposed violation, spurring the driver to leave and report the incident to police. RCMP say the suspect was driving a navy or dark grey Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

The Saanich Bank of Montreal where police faced a hail of gunfire in a botched robbery has reopened for business. It’s been three weeks since the two robbers were killed and six officers from the emergency response team were injured. The bank says in an email to branch members that work has been underway cleaning the branch in preparation to “come back stronger than ever.” Police later identified twin brothers, Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, from Duncan, BC, as the robbers who were killed.

A report going before a Vancouver council committee today outlines concerns over the bid for the Indigenous led 2030 Winter Olympic Games. The report from the Vancouver city manager says council would need a clear understanding of the proposed operating and financial costs to the city, and sufficient time to negotiate key terms and conditions of legal agreements. It says the bid for the Games needs to be submitted to the International Olympic Committee by early next year, and that isn’t enough time to negotiate. However, a statement from the Canadian Olympic Committee says there’s plenty of time for a cost benefit analysis of the 2030 project.

The BC Wildfire Service says containment lines on the south, east and north flanks of the wildfire that’s scorched about 20 square kilometers of land near Lytton have been holding up well, though hot, dry weather could help fuel the flames this week. It says the fire has been more active on its west flank, where the terrain is steep and inaccessible, and helicopters have been dumping water on the area. Environment Canada’s forecast for the Lytton area predicts a daytime high of 34 degrees Celsius today, with gusts of wind up to 50 kilometers per hour. The blaze has destroyed at least six properties and forced more than 100 people from their homes on the west side of the Fraser River

A high profile New Democrat has announced his bid to become BC’s next premier. David Eby, attorney general and minister responsible for housing, is the only declared candidate so far in a leadership election set to be announced on December 3rd. Eby’s announcement ends weeks of speculation after Premier John Horgan said he no longer has the energy to seek re-election following two bouts with cancer. He says his accomplishments — like launching an inquiry into money laundering and calling on municipalities to take action on affordable housing — have given him the experience to take on challenges if he becomes premier.

A new agreement between the B-C government and a Vancouver Island First Nation charts a path for identifying potential provincial Crown land to be transferred, though the province says implementing that commitment will take several years. A statement from the Ministry of Indigenous Relations says the “reconciliation agreement” with Stz’uminus First Nation establishes a commitment to land transfers amounting to as much as 28.5 million dollars. Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin says it also includes a framework for future discussions related to revenue sharing, self-government, cultural, economic-social-supports and increasing the nation’s participation in the forestry sector. The agreement provides three million dollars in immediate funding to support the nation’s economic development initiatives, along with 10 million over five years for remediation in certain areas of Ladysmith harbour.