Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, July 21

The U.S. is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at its land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21, according to multiple reports and a pre-published document on the U.S. Federal Register. The document says “given the outbreak and continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID19 within the United States and globally, (Department of Homeland Security) had determined that the risk of continued transmission and spread of the virus associated with COVID-19 between the United States and Canada posed a “specific threat to human life or national interests.” Canada announced on Monday that it would begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of Aug. 9. The federal government said Monday that it would begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans into the country as of Aug. 9. It aims to welcome fully vaccinated international travellers starting Sept. 7. On Monday, Canada Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said he had spoken with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, at which point the U.S. had not indicated any plan to change its restrictions at its land borders. While the land border remains closed to non-essential travel, Canadians are able to fly into the U.S. with a negative COVID-19 test.

About 100 firefighters are set to arrive in B-C from Mexico on Saturday to help fight the raging wildfires. Public safety minister Mike Farnworth says officials are also in talks with Australia to bring in more help. More than three-thousand firefighters and support staff are battling the blazes, with some having come from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec. Nearly 300 fires were burning across the province yesterday, including several encroaching on communities that have issued evacuation orders or alerts.

The director of provincial operations for the B-C Wildfire Service says strong winds are predicted to come up from the U-S, fanning the flames in the province’s Interior over the next 48 hours. Cliff Chapman says no moisture is expected, and the southeast could see another batch of lightning that could ignite more fires. He says crews are working tirelessly to suppress the flames but

he warned it’s likely to get worse. He says this means firefighting efforts and control lines will be challenged.

The former Chief of the Esk’etemc (ESS’-ke-tem) First Nation says she would like to find the remains of her great-grandfather, who took his own life while at St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School in Williams Lake, B-C. Charlene Belleau found out about her great-grandfather, who died in the summer of 1920 by eating poisonous water hemlock, through a report she oversaw years later. Belleau is one of the two newly appointed First Nations liaisons to help the Indigenous communities as the search for remains continues. The B-C government says it will provide immediate funding to 21 First Nation communities to help with searches for human remains at former residential schools or hospitals.

The Langley RCMP has called in homicide investigators after a body was found inside a pickup truck that had been on fire. First responders were called to the fire around 7 p.m., near 82 Avenue and 197 Street. “Once the fire was extinguished, a body was located inside the burned red Ford F-150 pickup,” says a statement from Mounties. “The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.” The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now looking into the death. No other details have been released, including whether or not this is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being asked to call the IHIT Information Line

