Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 29

Politicians around the country are wishing B-C Premier John Horgan well following his announcement that he will resign in the fall after the New Democrats hold a leadership convention. Horgan says his second bout with cancer has left him with little energy, so he made the “difficult decision” to leave a job that’s
been the thrill of his life. In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Horgan for his years of public service and initiatives on affordable child care and climate change. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe both say even though they come from different political stripes, they’ve enjoyed working with the B-C premier.
An incident at a bank in Saanich, BC on Tuesday turned deadly when six officers were shot and two suspects were killed. Police in Victoria confirmed that several members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were transported to hospital after suffering gunshot wounds during the bank shootout. Three officers are expected to be released soon, while three are in surgery with more serious injuries, . Three officers are members of Saanich Police and three are members of VicPD. Police say that they don’t believe any members of the public, bank employees, or customers were physically injured in the incident.
Areas of Langley, Abbotsford, and the Harrison Mills area are under an evacuation alert as the Fraser River continues to rise and there is a potential for flooding. “The Mission Gauge on the Fraser River has exceeded 5.50m and is forecast to continue rising. An evacuation alert was issued today at 2pm for properties as shown on the map in light blue,” says a Township of Langley tweet. They stress this it not yet a evacuation order. “The alert is issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents in these low lying areas will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to the issuance of any evacuation orders. According to the statement, notices will be given out by protective services staff to properties in the following areas:
- Northwest Langley
- Fort Langley
- Glen Valley
“Residents are reminded to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” they say. More information can be found at tol.ca/floodresponse/.
