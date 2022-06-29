Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 29

Politicians around the country are wishing B-C Premier John Horgan well following his announcement that he will resign in the fall after the New Democrats hold a leadership convention. Horgan says his second bout with cancer has left him with little energy, so he made the “difficult decision” to leave a job that’s

been the thrill of his life. In a tweet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Horgan for his years of public service and initiatives on affordable child care and climate change. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe both say even though they come from different political stripes, they’ve enjoyed working with the B-C premier.

The Select Standing Committee on Health in B-C has begun accepting input on the province’s overdose crisis. Residents are invited to provide written comments before August 5th as the committee made up of M-L-As from all parties continues to hear from organizations and individuals, including government representatives, public health officials, experts and people with lived experience. Committee chair Niki Sharma says the overdose crisis has been tragic for so many individuals, families and frontline workers, and input from British Columbians will be critical to forming recommendations for the government. The committee’s report must be submitted by November 2nd.



The University of B-C wants cadavers for medical research, surgical practice and testing, but donations continue to decline. The U-B-C Body Donation Program has been part of the faculty of medicine since 1950 and has typically receives between 80 and 120 donations per year. However, the head of the program says that number now ranges from 45 to 50. Doctor Edwin Moore says other universities are also getting fewer cadavers. Cadavar donations remain in the care of U-B-C for six months to three years, unless an individual has specified otherwise. Remains are cremated after use, and next of kin collect the ashes.