Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, June 9

Thousands of people showed up outside a London mosque last night to show their support for the Muslim family killed in Sunday’s truck attack. One online fundraiser set up to help the surviving boy suggests the victims were all very loved members of the community. Five members of a Muslim family were run down Sunday while they were out for a walk, and only young Fayez Salman survived. A 20-year-old London man is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder. It says Salman Afzaal was a physiotherapist and a cricket enthusiast, while his “brilliant” wife Madiha Salman was working on her PhD in civil engineering at Western University. Their 15-year-old daughter Yumna was an honour-roll Grade 9 student, while her grandmother was described as a “pillar” of the family.

The chief medical officer of health for the southern interior of British Columbia is in custody, facing sex charges in Alberta. Alberta R-C-M-P say 52-year-old Dr. Albert de Villiers faces one count each of sexual assault and sexual interference. De Villiers was arrested in Kelowna yesterday based on a warrant issued in Grande Prairie, Alberta stemming from allegations concerning a child between 2018 and 2020. Before taking his job in B-C, De Villiers was the medical officer of health for Alberta’s North Zone until last July.

Easier travel between Canada and the United States could soon resume for fully vaccinated people. After the federal government said it was taking step towards easing restrictions earlier this week, an announcement could be made as soon as Friday. It is expected to be a long, gradual process and first steps would likely allow for smoother cross-border travel for people who are fully immunized. This comes amid growing chatter about the land border closure, with pressure to reopen crossings or at least provide a timeline and detail criteria for reopening to help businesses prepare. The initial easing of restrictions would likely not trigger a flood of tourists heading south for the summer given that only eight per cent of Canadians are currently fully vaccinated. That is compared to approximately 42 per cent of U.S. residents. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed this week that Canada will begin taking steps to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers – though he did not provide a timeframe.

Health officials are calling on people to ensure they get their second vaccine dose to be fully protected from COVID-19. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say of the nearly 3.7 million shots administered to an eligible population of 4.3 million people, less than 346-thousand are second doses. B-C’s COVID-19 cases are steadily declining, and the latest

one-day total is 165 cases, for a total of nearly 146-thousand infections. No additional deaths have been recorded, and 57 people are in intensive care

The Adams Lake Indian Band will be hosting a walk from Kamloops to Chase to honor survivors of residential schools and others impacted by the practice that traumatized generations of families. The three-day event called Walking Our Spirts Home comes after preliminary findings showed 215 children’s remains are buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops. The band says the walk starts Friday, and a closing ceremony will be held on Sunday morning at the band’s gym.

The federal government is set to announce today that fully vaccinated Canadian travelers will no longer need to spend 14-days in quarantine upon arriving home. A federal source familiar with the policy says the change will go into effect early next month. It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine. Affected travelers will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada, and remain in isolation until the test comes back negative. Fully vaccinated Canadian air travelers will also no longer need to spend three days quarantining in an authorized hotel upon arriving in the country.

The 70-million-dollar Lotto Max jackpot is still unclaimed. There was no winner in last night’s draw. However, 28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of one-million-dollars were won. The jackpot for the next draw on Friday will remain at an estimated 70-million-dollars