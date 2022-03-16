Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, March 16th

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged members of the U-S Congress and all Americans to remember Pearl Harbor and September 11th. Zelenskyy used his video address to play an emotional video of the destruction and devastation in his country, saying Ukraine needs the U-S to do more to help it fight Russia. U-S President Joe Biden has insisted there will be no American

troops in Ukraine and has resisted Zelenskyy’s relentless pleas for warplanes as too risky, saying it could lead to World War Three.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Japan triggering a tsunami advisory. The quake struck 60 kilometers below the sea. It appears the shaker hit just moments after another earthquake, measuring a magnitude 6.4, in the same area. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage and shaking could be felt as far as Tokyo, some report. The region affected Wednesday is part of the area that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 earthquake and tsunami just more than a decade ago.

Hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 patients are dropping in B-C, with 345 people currently admitted for treatment — 50 of them in intensive care. The Health Ministry says over 91 per cent of people aged 12 and up have received a second dose of vaccine, while 56.7 per cent have had a third shot. It says people aged 40 and up can now pick up rapid antigen test kits at participating pharmacies around the province. B-C has received seven-million tests and is expecting to get another four million in the next three weeks.

Surrey RCMP is releasing a sketch of a suspect from multiple indecent acts near a Newton high school. Yesterday police released a sketch of the suspect, describing him as South Asian, 30 to 40 years, old, “medium complexion,” dark hair, five-foot-10, with an “average build.” He has stubble with a moustache. on March 2 Surrey RCMP received a report of a man “exposing and touching himself in the bushes near Princess Margaret Secondary School on 72 Ave and 128th ST.

The head of a national advocacy group says more women have had fertility treatment during the pandemic, especially if they’ve been working from home and haven’t had to disclose their health challenges to an employer. Fertility Matters Canada says clinics across the country have seen a rise in the number of I-V-F, procedures. The pandemic has also seen a jump in other assisted reproductive treatments like freezing of eggs or sperm. The group says commuting to an office before or after time-consuming blood work and ultrasounds is stressful enough, but revealing that personal information to an employer adds more pressure for women concerned about moving up within an organization.

B.C. Youth in government care can now stay in their homes a bit longer. For many B.C. youth in government care, a 19th birthday is a dreaded day knowing they are now on their own. In an effort to allow youth more time to get on their feet, the province has extended that age to 21. Former youth in care say this is a huge change for young people in the foster care system as it gives them the time they need to figure things out.

Vancouver’s mayor says he’ll ask councillors to support his bid to contribute up to five-million dollars to help bolster the provincial government’s efforts to land the men’s FIFA 2026 World Cup soccer games in the city. Kennedy Stewart says that’s more than triple the 1.5-million dollars Vancouver spent supporting the federal and provincial governments in hosting the women’s FIFA 2015 World Cup games. Stewart says he agrees with Premier John Horgan that the World Cup would help the tourism sector recover after more than two years of pandemic challenges. Edmonton and Toronto are the other Canadian cities expected to be vying to host the games.

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he’s happy the U.S. Senate has unanimously approved a motion to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, calling it another step to ending the bi-annual time changes. Horgan has indicated the big stumbling block to ending Daylight Saving Time changes in B.C. is our neighbours to the south. However, there is still a lot of constitutional process between Monday’s action on the Sunshine Protection Act and clocks actually remaining the same year-round. The U.S. House of Representatives and the president still to need to approve it before it becomes law.

An uncle and nephew from Chilliwack have won an eight-million-dollar Lotto 6-49 jackpot after matching all six winning numbers. The man says his nephew talked him into going halfers for tickets and the two started by buying a 30-dollar weekly pack before doubling the amount the next week.