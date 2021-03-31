Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, March 31

The chief of the Surrey Police Service says he hopes to have “boots on the ground” in the city by late this year, if all goes according to plan. Chief Const. Norm Lipinski said a recruiting unit is being put together as the city transitions from the RCMP to a municipal police force and he hopes officers from the Surrey Police Service will be on the job by year’s end. Lipinski said he also wants to hire community safety officers, something the RCMP doesn’t have. He also hopes to begin public consultation this summer to ask the community what kind of policing model they’d like for Surrey.

Bookings open today for 55- to 65-year-olds on the Lower Mainland who want the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called the vaccine safe for the cohort in a media release yesterday. The government bumped up its age-based vaccine plan after announcing it would pause distribution of the same vaccine for people under 55 pending more data on rare blood clots. Anyone in the eligible group who wants to make an appointment is encouraged to phone their local pharmacy.

Chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam is urging everyone to remain isolated as much as possible over the upcoming holidays including Easter and Passover. She says Canadians should save gatherings for a better time in the future. Her advice is being echoed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who is warning people against making plans for Easter weekend in light of a surge in infections in the province.

A retail group is calling on Premier John Horgan to change his messaging to young people amid rising cases of COVID-19. As B-C introduced new pandemic measures yesterday, Horgan called on those aged 20 to 39 not to “blow this for the rest of us.” The head of the B-C division of the Retail Council of Canada says he would have found that insulting if he was in that age group. Greg Wilson is telling Horgan to replace the criticism with better education about the risks of COVID-19

Five staff members at Big White Ski Resort in the Okanagan were fired after a large party was held at a restaurant near the mountain Monday night. Video obtained by Castanet shows a large crowd inside Charley Victoria’s, with partygoers dancing, not social distancing, and not wearing facemasks. Big White Senior Vice President Michael Ballingall says, simply put, this is “disgusting.” According to Ballingall, after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called for Whistler Blackcomb’s closure because of the concerning transmission related to travel to and from Whistler and other communities, the privately-owned restaurant near Big White discounted its liquor. Ballingall says many of the people in attendance appeared to be resort staff who had recently been laid off because of new COVID restrictions. 90 per cent of the people that attended the party work on the mountain, Big White has identified a few individuals who were promptly fired, and are still looking for others who were in attendance.

The first results from a major trial of a vaccine on kids is in, and it’s good news: Pfizer says its shot against COVID-19 has so far been 100 per cent effective in those aged 12 to 15. The trial involved nearly 2,300 kids, and of those who received the Pfizer vaccine, none developed COVID-19, while some who received a placebo did contract the virus. Dr. Omar Khan, a professor in the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto, acknowledges the data still needs to be peer reviewed, but he finds the initial findings promising. That’s because there’s already a lot of safety data by the time trials involving children are conducted, Khan explains, noting “we rely on the extreme amount of the number of people who have already been vaccinated.” Pfizer says kid who received the COVID-19 vaccine during the trial had side effects similar to young adults. The study is expected to track those who participated in it for two years to learn more about the vaccine’s effectiveness and its safety.