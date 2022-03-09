Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, March 9th

Canada is sending another 50-million-dollars in specialized equipment to Ukraine, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau let Ukraine’s president know about the shipments in a phone call earlier today. Trudeau made the call from Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

It’s not clear how many people were killed or wounded when a Russian strike hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in Mariupol. City officials are describing the damage as colossal and

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there are children under the wreckage. He calls the strike an atrocity.

Renewed efforts to evacuate civilians from besieged and bombarded Ukrainian cities are underway this morning. Authorities are seeking to rescue people from increasingly dire conditions. Days of shelling have largely cut residents in the south off from the outside world and forced them to scavenge for food. Authorities announced another cease-fire today to allow civilians to escape.

The B-C Liberals say the province continues to have the largest gender pay gap in the country, with women earning about 20 per cent less than men. On average, women earn five dollars and 90 cents less per hour than men. A private member’s bill has been introduced called the Equal Pay Reporting Act. The bill would require businesses of a prescribed size to report the pay gap between male and female employees.

The founder of Lululemon is donating 100-million dollars to help find the cure for a rare genetic disorder. Chip Wilson was diagnosed with the rare from of muscular dystrophy when he was 32. He says it has contributed to his muscle loss and he expects to not be able to walk without help in eight years. Wilson says the money will go toward finding a cure for the disorder by the end of 2027.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is expected to go to trial on his public mischief charge but has not yet entered a plea. His next date in Surrey provincial court is this Friday to fix a date for a pretrial conference. A five-day trial is to be scheduled. McCallum’s third court date on the charge was yesterday morning. McCallum wasn’t present his lawyer appeared on his behalf and when asked if he was ready to enter a plea. His lawyer said they are still awaiting some outstanding information.

A report by a death review panel investigating the overdose crisis in British Columbia is to be released today by the province’s chief coroner. The coroner’s office says the panel reviewed six-thousand deaths from toxic illicit drugs between 2017 and 2021. B-C declared a public health emergency in 2016 when the powerful drug fentanyl created a surge in deaths. The Chief coroner has called for more access to safe supplies of drugs as well as the expansion of treatment and recovery programs.

After a woman in New West went to check on the ruckus coming from her driveway, she was allegedly pepper-sprayed by two people stealing the catalytic converter from her car. According to police, the suspects took off in a black truck after assaulting the woman last Thursday, and stealing the valuable part from her parked car. Catalytic converters are part of a car’s exhaust system and are a target for thieves due to the pricey precious metals within them. The theft took place near Chestnut Street and Churchill Avenue, and police are asking the public for any information.