Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 12

Two major labour groups say the new COVID-19 paid sick leave program announced by the B-C government today doesn’t go far enough. Premier John Horgan says the three days of paid sick leave will bridge the gap for workers from when they first feel sick to when they can access the federal sick benefit. Horgan also says the program running through the end of the year will lay the groundwork for a permanent paid sick leave program. Both the B-C Federation of Labour and Unifor say three days of paid sick leave a year is well short of what’s needed, although. Unifor says it opens the door for further expansion

Health officials in B-C are urging everyone who’s eligible to register for a vaccine as more doses are expected to arrive this month. Provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say ample vaccine supply will be available so everyone should get protected to reduce transmission of COVID-19. The supply includes mostly the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, along with some Moderna, as shipments of Oxford-AstraZeneca shipped from India are now being mostly used in that country due to an ongoing crisis there. B-C recorded 515 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday as numbers slowly go down, but 426 people are still in hospital, 141 of them in intensive care.

White Rock council has voted to close the north lane of Marine Drive until the end of September, making the main waterfront route a temporary east-bound one-way. The vote was a 6-1 split decision in council’s Monday (May 10) regular online meeting. The stretch of Marine Drive to be closed will be from Vidal Street on west beach to Maple Street on east beach. The move, responding to a request from the White Rock BIA, is aimed at allowing waterfront restaurants more table space to offset a severe and continuing threat to the survival of the businesses as a result of provincial health orders banning inside dining. Gordon told council that west-bound traffic – which can reach as high as 250 vehicles an hour in peak times – would be diverted down Columbia Avenue and Victoria Avenue.

The future use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Canada is now in question due to concerns over the increased risk of rare but severe blood clots connected to the shot, an unpredictable future supply and a significant amount of other vaccines. Alberta was the first province to confirm it would stop administering first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, citing a scarcity of supply. The province will instead prioritize mRNA vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna while reserving existing AstraZeneca for second doses. Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams announced in an impromptu news conference late Tuesday afternoon the vaccine would also no longer be offered to Ontarians as a first dose and future supply would instead be reserved for optional second shots. But unlike Alberta, Ontario’s decision was made largely due to the rising rate of the rare but serious blood-clotting condition connected to the shot known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia Williams said that in the past several days there have been a growing number of reports of VITT in Ontario. Out of more than 850,000 AstraZeneca doses given, there are now eight cases in the province as of Saturday at a rate of about one in 60,000 shots administered. Other provinces have yet to follow suit, but there are growing signs the vaccine will not be prioritized in provincial and territorial rollouts across the country.

B-C has once again extended a provincial state of emergency allowing it to use health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Premier John Horgan says the extension until May 25th is necessary as the vaccine rollout speeds up to put the pandemic “behind us.” The original state of emergency declaration was made on March 18th, 2020, the day after provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency. Since then, the province has used legal means to issue multiple orders, including on the wearing of masks, limiting gatherings and preventing travel outside of three main health regions

The B-C College of Pharmacists has fined a pharmacist and suspended him for a year for diverting and reselling prescription medication. The college says in a recent ruling that Ian Petterson worked at a hospital pharmacy and sold its supplies and medication to a community pharmacy, then pocketed the cash. A written disciplinary ruling says text messages and emails provided the evidence and that Petterson circumvented the hospital’s policies and procedures aimed at preventing such theft and diversion. He has been fined 35-thousand dollars and must retake a licensing

exam, though even if he passes it and is reinstated, his standing as a registered pharmacist will immediately be suspended for a year.