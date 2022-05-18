Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 18th

Environment Canada is warning of strong and gusty winds that could cause damage or power outages. We are expecting wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres an hour in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley they will be gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour on Vancouver Island. The gusts are part of an unseasonably strong low-pressure system that is also expected to bring lots of rain, and snow in the high elevations.

Premier John Horgan says his government is committed to working closely with Doctors of B-C on solutions to the family doctor shortage, including a clear process with firm timelines…..Horgan says he and Health Minister Adrian Dix met with representatives from the medical association yesterday to discuss the complex problem, which he says is acute in B-C. Horgan says the provincial government is committed to addressing it but privatization is one path that won’t be explored. Instead, he says he has made clear to the federal government it must come to the table to address a lack of funding in health-care across the country.

It’s been one year since a B-C First Nation first announced the discovery of the remains of 215 children outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. One expert says the news that the remains of children have been found at residential schools across the country is the most traumatic event in recent Canadian history. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 2015 report detailed harsh mistreatment at Canada’s residential schools, including the emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children, and at least 41-hundred deaths.

Stats Canada says the annual pace of inflation crept up in April as the cost of nearly everything at the grocery store continued to climb higher. The agency says its consumer price index for April rose 6.8 per cent compared with a year ago, up from a gain of 6.7 per cent in March. The rate was the highest since January 1991 when the annual rate was 6.9 per cent. Compared with a year ago, the cost of fresh fruit was up 10 per cent, fresh vegetables gained 8.2 per cent and meat rose 10.1 per cent. The cost of bread rose 12.2 per cent, while pasta gained 19.6 per cent

Squamish RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a Surrey woman drowned at a provincial park near Squamish last Saturday morning. It happen just before 11at Porteau Cove Provincial Park. Despite rescue efforts, police say the woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene. An investigation into the circumstances around the woman’s death is underway.

It’s been one year since a B-C First Nation first announced the discovery of the remains of 215 children outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. One expert says the news that the remains of children have been found at residential schools across the country is the most traumatic event in recent Canadian history.