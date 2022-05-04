Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 4th

A BC Corrections officer who was gunned down in broad daylight outside a Delta mall last May was mistaken for a gang member, according to police. On May 1 last year, Bikramdeep Randhawa was off-duty when he was shot and killed near the Walmart parking lot outside Scottsdale Centre in North Delta. At the time, police said the shooting death had all the markings of a targeted gang hit, but did not rule out a case of mistaken identity nor the possibility he was killed because of his profession. Delta Police now say after “extensive interviews” and “over 300 follow-up tasks,” it now believes the 29 year old was not the intended target. Police say the investigation is active and “continues to be a priority.”

According to Delta Police, a man has passed away after he was hit by what witnesses described as a “large truck.” However, police say they believe the driver was unware they hit someone. The incident near Scott Road happened at around 3:30 yesterday afternoon, and police are asking to speak with anyone who may have been a witness.

BC’s three political parties have all reaffirmed their protection of a woman’s right to a safe, legal abortion, after a bombshell leaked ruling in the United States threatens to upend that country’s abortion laws. Abortions in Canada were decriminalized in a landmark 1988 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, which said a woman’s right to choose is protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In BC, abortions are medical procedures under the provincial healthcare system. In the United States, a leaked draft ruling of the Supreme Court indicates it is about to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion at a federal level, and leave it up to individual states to decide upon the issue – which would potentially leave women in many conservative states unable to access abortion services.

You will hear a ping on your cellphones today, but it’s only a test. The exercise is part of a scheduled trial of Alert Ready, a system used across Canada to broadcast warnings on radio and T-V stations, as well as compatible wireless devices. The test that will be sent out at 1:55 p.m. in B-C involves an emergency tone and a message indicating no action is required. B-C’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the automated system will be ready to warn residents of spring flooding and summer wildfires, but not yet for extreme heat.

Jury selection began in a Toronto court this morning at the sex assault trial of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard. The musician was charged in 2018 with sexual assault causing bodily harm and sexual interference in connection with alleged incidents involving a woman and a teenager. He pleaded not guilty this morning.