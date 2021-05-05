Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 5

Homicide investigators have confirmed the woman who was shot in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood Tuesday night has died from her injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the file. However, investigators do not believe this was gang-related. The woman was rushed to hospital after Surrey RCMP officers found her with a gunshot wound while responding to a dropped 9-1-1 call near 96 Avenue and 160 Street around 9 p.m. A man in his 20s was taken into custody. He has had previous run-ins with police. The victim was not known to police. This is the fifth shooting on the Lower Mainland since Friday. Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A woman has suffered serious injuries in a cougar attack at her remote property in the Fraser Valley west of Agassiz (ah-GAH’-siz). The B-C Conservation Officer Service says the woman was airlifted to a trauma hospital after the attack reported around 8:15 this morning. There is no further word on the woman’s condition. A cougar was caught and killed earlier this spring after a series

of sightings and attacks on dogs in the Port Moody area.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in children between the ages of 12 and 15. Health Canada says the updated approval is effective immediately, so if provinces choose to, they can start giving the shot to children in this approved age group right away. “While younger people are less likely to experience serious cases of COVID-19, having access to a safe and effective vaccine will help control the disease’s spread to their families and friends, some of whom may be at higher risk of complications,” Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada’s chief medical adviser, said this morning. Pfizer’s shot is currently approved for use in people 16 years of age and older. Trials are underway by Pfizer and other drugmakers for other age groups, including children as young as six months. More expansion for eligibility could come as early as the fall. More information is coming out this morning

Pregnant people are now being prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination in B-C. Doctor Deborah Money with B-C Women’s Hospital says the province is seeing 50 to 60 COVID-19 cases weekly involving pregnant women. Money says pregnant women are suffering more severe COVID-19 illness than non-pregnant people their age. She says she hopes pregnant women follow the government’s advice and register for the vaccine.

An Alberta woman in her 50s has died from a rare blood clot disorder after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The province’s chief medical officer of health confirmed in a statement the death linked to vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia or VITT. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the fatality is the second VITT case and only death related to VITT out of more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca that have been administered in Alberta to date. Hinshaw says while any death is tragic, “it is important to remember that the risks of dying or suffering other severe outcomes from COVID-19 remain far greater than the risk following AstraZeneca vaccine.” She notes the global risk of developing VITT has been estimated at approximately one case in 100,000 to 250,000 doses of vaccine. In comparison, Albertans between the ages of 50 and 59 who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are 350 times more likely to die from that infection than to experience VITT after an AstraZeneca shot. Hinshaw says that age group is also at least 1,500 times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than experiencing VITT after getting AstraZeneca. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.

Yesterday was a better day for BC, with 697 cases of COVID-19 yesterday as the province continues to report a slow drop in cases. It brings B-C’s total number of cases to 132 thousand, 353.

B-C also reported one new death. The province says more than 1.9 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Most people in BC are expected to hear an emergency public alert Wednesday afternoon. At 1:55 p.m. PT, there will be a test of the emergency management system in B.C. That means British Columbians should expect an interruption by an alert tone that will be broadcast on television, radio, and sent to mobile devices. You will hear a message reminding you it is a test. To receive the alert by phone, your device has to be on an LTE network, turned on, and not in airplane mode. The test of the Alert Ready system happens throughout the year. It is meant to help provinces and territories assess how ready the system is in the event of an actual emergency, such as an earthquake. “This system is only used during large-scale disasters or emergencies where loss of life is possible or imminent,” according to Emergency Management BC.

Another event has been cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) organizers saying their annual fair will not go ahead this summer. Those who run the PNE say the event would not be financially viable under anticipated public health orders. The Fair says even a modified, lower capacity in-person PNE will not be possible. “It’s not something we’ve chosen lightly,” spokesperson Laura Ballance said Wednesday. “We’ve had incredible amounts of discussion, consideration, there’s been a core team that has worked so hard to develop different, scalable models, depending on what might be possible this summer. But I think it’s become evidently clear this week with Dr. Henry’s comments that there will be no scenario that could make the PNE Fair for 2021 financially viable.” This summer would have marked the 111th Fair at the PNE. Ballance says the event is the largest-ticketed event in a normal year in B.C.