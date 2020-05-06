Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, May 6th

1. Apparently some people in Surrey really don’t like the RCMP.

A video circulating online shows a man in a truck pulling up to a home, ripping the ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ sign off their lawn, and then speeding away.



Ivan Scott, who is the organizer of the ‘Keep the RCMP in Surrey’ campaign says close to a dozen other signs have been stolen in Surrey.

There’s no word if it’s been reported to the RCMP.

2. More than $30,000 has been raised for the family whose son and daughter were killed in a crash in Chilliwack over the weekend.

The family were riding in an off-road vehicle when they somehow ended up crashing into a lake

The mom, dad and one of their children made it out, but the 10 year old boy and nine year old girl did not.

All were wearing helmets and seatbelts at the time of the crash.



3. General Monitors is getting its wheels going again.

The company says it aims to re-open most of its plants in Canada and the states in just under two weeks.

Its first quarter profits are down 90 per cent compared to last year.



4. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer’ has become testing a potential COVID-19 vaccines on people.

They’re one of more than 100 companies racing to find a cure – healthy experts calling it amazing as it typically takes more than a year to come up with a possible cure.



5. The country has smashed COVID-19 projection numbers – last week Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam predicted just over 38-hundred deaths – that number reaching just over 41-hundred as of today.

Still, she maintains the pandemic appears to be slowing down.