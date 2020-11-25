Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Nov. 25th

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced 738 new cases of COVID-19 — pushing the total past 29-thousand. Henry also announced 13 more deaths linked to the coronavirus. The provincial death toll from the pandemic is now 371. Henry says 294 people are in hospital, including 61 in intensive care.

The highest number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. was reported yesterday as hospitalizations continue to set new daily highs. The majority of the 941 new cases are in the Fraser Health region, which saw more infections than the entire province did the day before. Ten more people have also died from the virus, while 284 patients – a new record – were hospitalized. Dr. Bonnie Henry stressed the importance of following the health orders to ease the pressure the spike adds to the health-care system. She also hinted the restrictions could be extended if case numbers don’t improve before Dec.7.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is announcing anyone who doesn’t comply with the mandatory mask order in indoor public spaces could be looking at a $230 fine. British Columbians, 12 years and older, are required to wear a mask in indoor public settings. If you would like to report someone violating the mask order, you are asked to contact your local government’s bylaw office.

The head of Surrey’s Board of Trade says urgent relief funding is needed to keep many small businesses from permanently closing their doors. Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says many small operators are at risk of going under if “meaningful” grants are not provided soon. So far, one out of 25 local businesses have already been forced to close temporarily

The BC SPCA is warning the public not to conduct home neutering for animals after taking care of two cats that endured “horrific” wounds. Earlier this month, two male cats were brought into the SPCA in Vancouver for care, where one cat died from his injuries. The SPCA says the story is a reminder that “home neutering should never be an option when it comes caring for your pet.” The SPCA is also reminding pet owners financial assistance is available in the province.

A Canada-wide test of the emergency alert system will take place today. Officials say all provinces and territories will get the alerts, but people will not be required to take action. The exact time the test will be broadcast on televisions, radio and mobile devices will vary depending on the province or territory. Here in BC that time is 1:55 this afternoon. The C-R-T-C recommends you contact your service provider if their mobile device is up to date and does not receive a public alert.

A new report makes the case that a national childcare system would essentially pay for itself as more parents entered the workforce. The paper says hundreds of thousands of women could get back into the labour force if the Liberals follow through on a pledge to create a national program. Report author and economist Jim Stanford says there has long been agreement that childcare has huge economic benefits, and now is the time when Canada could finally make it happen.

The Weeknd is blasting the Grammy Awards as “corrupt,” after the Canadian pop star walked away with zero nominations. The three-time Grammy winner criticized the Recording Academy on Twitter after he was snubbed, despite having one of the year’s biggest albums with “After Hours.” Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s interim president and C-E-O, says he was surprised himself and he understands The Weeknd’s disappointment at not being nominated.

The Trudeau government says it will bring in a bill on one-game sports betting, five years after a previous attempt died in the Senate. The legislation on the House of Commons notice paper would amend Criminal Code provisions around gambling on single games of football, hockey and other sports, an activity that is currently illegal. The bill could mirror previous parliamentary attempts to reclaim for casinos some of the 14-billion dollars that the Canadian Gaming Association estimates is lost annually to the black market and foreign gambling websites

The manager of a hotel in Nelson says an employee is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering a heart attack following a confrontation with a patron who refused to wear a mask. Rob Little says a man ignoring new COVID-19 mask rules spit on the accountant last Friday after she was called to help deal with him in the coffee shop. Little says the woman in her 50’s collapsed about 90 minutes later and remains in hospital. Nelson police say they’re trying to determine if there’s a link between the incident and her heart attack but the man is facing an assault charge.

The B-C Coroners Service says the number of overdose deaths in each health authority is at or near the highest monthly total ever recorded Chief coroner Lisa Lapoint says there were 162 overdose deaths in B-C last month, more than double the 75 recorded in October last year. Lapoint says the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the supply of street drugs and is urging doctors and nurses to prescribe safer pharmaceutical alternatives. But advocates for drug users say medical personnel still are not prescribing those alternatives to the extent they should be.