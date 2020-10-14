Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, Oct. 14th

Surrey RCMP are alerting the public about a disturbing incident where a man allegedly tried to lure a group of children into his car. The man allegedly pulled up to a group of six kids outside a housing complex in Clayton Heights on October 8 and asked them if they wanted photos outside and inside his vehicle. He was driving a standard luxury sedan, making the picture request even more strange. The kids ran off to tell their parents, and the man drove away. The incident happened just before 6 pm. Police are still trying to identify the man, saying he’s described as Black and somewhere between 20 and 40 years old.

A wind storm with gusts as strong as 90 kilometers an hour yesterday knocked out power for about 176,000 BC Hydro customers on the South Coast. About half of the outages were in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. The largest outages were in Mission, Langley, Surrey, White Rock, Maple Ridge , Abbotsford, and Chilliwack, Many of the outages are due to large branches snapping and falling on power lines.

B.C. recorded 549 new COVID-19 cases over the past four days as health officials worked to resolve a testing backlog, While increased exposures connected to recreational sports have forced some facilities to close. She says sports facilities, leagues, and organizations needed to have a COVID-19 safety plan to resume activities after pausing earlier this year, and health officials continue to work with them to ensure safety. Henry also reported five more deaths related to COVID-19, for 250 overall. She says the cases numbers were affected by a backlog of 6,000 tests, which has since been cleared up.

The TV debate in the B-C election campaign is in the books, with the COVID-19 pandemic, health care and the environment featuring heavily in exchanges between the three party leaders. The economy after the pandemic featured heavily in Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson’s attacks on the N-D-P’s John Horgan as he accused the New Democrats of stalling on an economic recovery plan — while Horgan accused the Liberals of making cuts to health care that led to “tragic” consequences today at long-term care homes for seniors. Green Leader Sonia Furstenau was asked if pipelines like Trans Mountain and Coastal GasLink are still necessary to support jobs, but responded that the province can no longer subsidize big energy projects if it is serious about fighting climate change.

The City of Surrey has launched a new public consultation process towards the creation of a new municipal transportation plan that addresses the city’s growing needs and recent policy shifts as a result of the change in political leadership. The online survey launched yesterday..it aims to gauges the public on their normal transportation behaviors prior to COVID-19. The city has plans to densify key nodes around transit hubs, including the new Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension of the Expo Line along Fraser Highway.

Elections B-C says it has received 680 thousand vote-by-mail requests, an unprecedented number as people try to stay away from polling stations during the pandemic. It says in a statement that some voters who have asked for a vote-by-mail package may not have received it yet and their staff is working as quickly as possible to process the requests. Elections B-C says it’s possible that those who have asked for a package this week may not get them in time for the recommended deadline to return the ballot on October 17th. It says if that happens, voters can also drop their ballot at a designated location or vote in person.