Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday, October 13

The Biden administration says the United States will reopen its land borders and ports of entry to non-essential travel next month for Canada and Mexico, ending a 19-month freeze because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Proof of vaccination will be required, but it’s not clear if that includes mixed doses. Vaccines approved by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will be accepted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed this week. But CDC stayed mum on the question of whether those who received a mixed course of vaccines – one dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca and one of Moderna, for instance – would be considered fully vaccinated for travel purposes. In the first stage of loosening restrictions, individuals who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to cross the border for non-essential reasons. Essential workers, including truckers, students and health care workers, will have until early January 2022 before they must also be fully vaccinated to cross the border.
The Vancouver Canucks are the only Canadian NHL team that still won’t have a full arena for their home games — at least for now. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has capped capacity at 50 per cent but says that could change by the time the Canucks take to the ice at Rogers Arena next week Henry admits there are a number of issues that have to be taken into account before measures are eased, as daily case counts remain high and the Delta variant continues to spread. B.C. is currently in the third phase of its reopening plan. The province had anticipated moving forward to the fourth step in September, however, rising COVID-19 infection numbers and the highly transmissible Delta variant forced B.C. to hit pause on that move, and certain measures were also brought back in. The Canucks’ home opener is Tuesday, Oct. 26 against the Minnesota Wild. The team’s season begins on Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers.