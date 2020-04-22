Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday

1.There’s invasion of privacy – and then there’s this.
Surrey RCMP say they’ve seen an increase in “sextortion” complaints where a person receives an email from a scammer claiming to have hacked a video or photo on their computer of them pleasuring themself.
The scammer then threatens to release the footage unless a bitcoin payment is sent immediately.
“When we looked into these investigations, there’s no evidence to suggest that they acutal have those photographs or videos,” says Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu.
“If you receive an email like this, don’t respond or send money. Notify the police, let us know and it’s also a good idea to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre as well.”
They’re now warning the public to always use a strong password, disable your webcam when you aren’t on your computer, and never send intimate photos of yourself to anyone and / or perform any explicit acts online.
2. It almost looked like a scene from the movie ‘Speed.’
On Tuesday afternoon Surrey RCMP officers received a call that were was a weapon on the bus. A knife to be exact.
RCMP swarmed the bus at the corner of King George Boulevard and 32 Avenue. At one point passengers could be seen with their arms in the air, with one person arrested on scene.
However after a thorough sweep-through, Surrey RCMP Cpl. Joanie Sihu says it was determined the call was an “unfounded complaint”, with all persons released.
“Any time our investigators get a complaint that involves weapons, we have to take proper safety measures because we don’t know if it’s a real complaint or not. Safety is our top priority,” says Sidhu.
3.IHIT is asking for your help finding a woman from Spuzzum who has been missing for nearly a month.
April’s last known communication was on March 28th.
She is the owner of a red 1998 Chevrolet 2500 with B.C. licence plate MX8810 and may have been with her boyfriend, Paris Margesson, and her brown pug when she went missing.
April is described as:
- A 45 –year-old female
- Indigenous
- 240-280 lbs.
- 5’7’’
- Blue eyes
IHIT has reason to believe foul play may have played a factor in the 45 year olds disappearance.
Anyone who has seen April is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
4. Help is on the way for students!
On Wednesday Prime Miniser Justin Trudeau announced a new Canada Emergency Student Benefit to put money in students pockets amid COVID-19.
This benefit will offer $1,250 a month from May to August for those who qualify.
Surrey Kwantlen psychology student Emily Williams says she’s happy with the news but is could be better.
“Any kind of help is great. Some people will be upset because of rent, it doesn’t cover a whole lot, but at least it’s something. Our U.S counterparts are not doing well, but at least our government is trying to help as many people as they can.”