Pulse FM News Update for Wednesday

1.There’s invasion of privacy – and then there’s this.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve seen an increase in “sextortion” complaints where a person receives an email from a scammer claiming to have hacked a video or photo on their computer of them pleasuring themself.

The scammer then threatens to release the footage unless a bitcoin payment is sent immediately.

“When we looked into these investigations, there’s no evidence to suggest that they acutal have those photographs or videos,” says Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu.

“If you receive an email like this, don’t respond or send money. Notify the police, let us know and it’s also a good idea to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre as well.”

They’re now warning the public to always use a strong password, disable your webcam when you aren’t on your computer, and never send intimate photos of yourself to anyone and / or perform any explicit acts online.