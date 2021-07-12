Pulse FM News Update July 12

Canada’s two major railroad operators have been ordered to step up fire prevention efforts as new fires continue to ignite in B-C. Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways must ensure a 60-minute response time to any fires detected along rail lines running through Lytton. He says the goal should be extinguishing or controlling the blaze and asking the local fire service for help if necessary. The Transportation Safety Board has launched an investigation as a result of new information about the suspected source of the June 30th fire in Lytton, but C-N has said its trains were not linked to the inferno, and C-P Rail has resumed service through the village.

Squamish RCMP and search and rescue teams are looking for a missing hiker in Garibaldi Provincial Park. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Ring was dropped off at the Elfin Lakes trailhead on July 7th and had planned to camp at the Rampart Ponds. Police say Ring failed to return to the pickup site two days later and that people on the trails should keep an eye out for him. Ring, who is white, 33-years-old, and has a medium build, was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black shorts, a camouflage vest and a camouflage backpack.

Europe’s soccer champions have returned home to the ecstatic cheers of Italians. Captain Giorgio Chiellini and coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads as they descended from a charter plane at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport early Monday. The team was to be feted officially later in the day by Italy’s president and prime minister. Italians spent the night honking horns, as did Canadian fans in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, to celebrate Italy’s 3-2 win on penalties over England.

A new wildfire in British Columbia’s south Okanagan has forced the evacuation of nearly 80 properties around Okanagan Falls. The suspected human-caused fire is one of more than 300 currently burning across B-C. The B-C Wildfire Service says 25 fires are ranked as especially mthreatening and include the ongoing blaze that destroyed the Interior village of Lytton on June 30th. Fire risk across most of B-C is ranked high or extreme and Environment Canada has issued another round of heat warnings for mparts of the central and southern Interior through until Wednesday. The B-C Coroners Service has also said the heat was likely a factor in 719 sudden deaths recorded during an unprecedented heatwave at the end of June and early July. (4)

Another 1.4-million COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected to arrive in Canada this week from Pfizer-BioNTech. By the end of the week, Canadian officials expect to have

received a total of more than 55-million doses. Nearly 43 per cent of eligible Canadians have received two doses of vaccine so far, giving them full protection against the virus.