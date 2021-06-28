Pulse FM News Update June 28

The temperature in a village in B-C’s southern Interior reached a scorching 46.1 degrees Celsius yesterday, marking a new all-time high recorded in Canada. The reading from Environment Canada in Lytton showed the mercury surpassed the previous record of 45 degrees set in Saskatchewan in 1937. A heat warning is in effect for most of Western Canada and the weather agency says numerous daily temperature records have been shattered across B-C. Temperatures are expected to begin cooling tomorrow, and should reach normal numbers in the high 20s by the weekend.

The weather is also causing more records to break! BC Hydro is shattering records for power usage, saying it expects the new record for peak hourly demand during the summer set over the weekend could be broken today as the heat wave peaks. The Crown utility says demand on Saturday night surpassed the previous record set last August, though it’s reassuring customers its system can meet demand. It says peak hourly demand is usually recorded on weekdays when customers follow a more routine schedule, which makes Saturday’s record even more unique.It suggests closing drapes and blinds to block out heat and opting for smaller appliances when cooking to save money and keep cool.

And While the school year may almost over, many schools have cancelled classes for today over concerns about extreme heat and reports that teachers have measured temperatures in the 40s in some classrooms. School districts in Abbotsford, langley, mission, Delta and others have cancelled classes out of what they are calling an abundance of caution, With BC Teachers Federation president Terri Mooring saying no one should be in a non air conditioned classroom with temperatures up to 40 degrees, but it will up to each district to decide on their own.

A newly released Canada-wide survey found nearly 30 per cent of respondents admitted to breaking COVID-19 rules — and felt justified doing so. The University of Saskatchewan asked one-thousand people between June 1st and June 14th about how closely they had followed public-health measures. Some 29 per cent of respondents said they broke at least one rule, mostly around gathering sizes and mask wearing. Younger people were more likely to break gathering limits across the board, while residents of Quebec and the Prairies were more likely to break indoor limits.

Sweltering temperatures have spurred Fraser Health to divert clients away from some COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics between Burnaby and Mission. The health authority says testing and immunization are continuing at clinics affected by the heat until noon each day, before the midday heat sets in. People attending a first-dose walk-in or a scheduled appointment after 12 p-m are being directed to local clinics where temperatures are more easily controlled. The affected sites are the Burnaby, Mission, South Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres, as well as the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic.