Pulse FM News Update March 30, 2021

Rising COVID-19 cases in British Columbia have forced the hand of provincial health officials, who are re-imposing some public-health restrictions.

From now until April 19th, indoor dining at restaurants and bars is on pause, along with adult group activity at fitness centers.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s also

reversing a recent move to allow indoor faith gatherings.

Premier John Horgan says B-C’s COVID case counts have risen to “unacceptably high” levels this past week because some people are ignoring the rules.

He pleaded for people to curtail their social activity and “do not blow this for the rest of us.”

R-C-M-P in Richmond say they responded to an alleged assault involving racial slurs yesterday.

Police say frontline officers arrested a suspect at a business after receiving a report from the manager.

A spokesperson for the police says racism has no place in the community and went on to assure the public that any investigation with potential hate motivated undertones will be given the detachment’s full attention and oversight.

The B-C Teachers Federation says members are relieved by the provincial health officer’s support for a stronger mask-wearing mandate in schools.

Doctor Bonnie Henry announced yesterday that public health guidance for schools has been amended to support masks in schools for Grades 4 through 12.

Union president Teri Mooring says that despite the vague wording, the Education Ministry has assured the federation the announcement means new orders in Surrey schools will be expanded provincewide.

The statement says that means students in Grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear masks full-time at school, while mask-wearing will be strongly encouraged for younger kids.