Pulse FM News Update May 19th

Although phase two of our economic reopening begins today – we suffered two more deaths and 16 new cases of COVID 19 here in BC over the weekend – some businesses say they haven’t had enough time to implement the industry-specific public health protocols set into place Friday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is asking both customers and businesses to take it slow.

Four people have been arrested after a shooting in Surrey.

R-C-M-P were called after reports of a gunshot in a home known to police in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighborhood – No one was injured.

B-C pilots took to the skies over Metro Vancouver to pay tribute to Captain Jenn Casey who died in a crash involving a Snowbirds plane on Sunday in Kamloops, B-C.

While the investigation into the crash is in its early stages, retired air force commander Andre Deschamps says a video posted online appears to show the ill-fated jet suffered an engine compressor stall.

Thirty-five non- violent prisoners are getting out of jail early as part of BC’s plan to fight COVID in provincial prisons. The releases don’t include dozens of offenders serving intermittent jail time.

Most every car show in the Lower Mainland has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19. The long-standing May Day parade that always draws thousands to Fort Langley on Victoria Day yesterday was one of them.

But with sunny skies, classic car enthusiasts were “itching” May Day committee members Russ Townsend and Steve Williams called a few dozen members of Lower Mainland car clubs and put together an impromptu drive through the village of Fort Langley yesterday. 75-plus custom and classic cars lined the back streets of Fort Langley at exactly 11 a.m. calling it a non-May Day Parade, a tribute drive for the 98th annual May Day.