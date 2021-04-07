Pulse FM News Update Wednesday, April 7

Surrey RCMP are warning parents and residents about a frightening incident at a park recently. Police said four teenage boys surrounded a 12-year-old girl and started harassing her around 6 p.m. Monday at Clayton Park. The group of boys reportedly began making sexual comments towards the girl, police said. She managed to run away and returned home where her family contacted the police. “These young men were described as wearing masks and they were all believed to be youths.” Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

A Vancouver restaurant owner who is one of the two eateries that had their business licenses suspended by the city after operating in contradiction to public health orders says he’s deeply frustrated. Since restrictions on dine-in service went into effect on March 30, it’s been a tough go for local restaurants. And Federico Fuoco, the owner of Gusto, a Taste of Italy, says he feels governments “crushing” the people they serve. Fuoco says his other business, Federico’s Supper Club, has already closed up permanently, while Gusto is still operating and has 30 full-time and part-time employees. Since last Monday’s change to dining, some restaurants have continued to operate as takeout or patio only, while others opt to close their doors altogether. Evan Moffatt is a manager at Brewhall — just a few blocks away from Gusto — and he acknowledges restaurants opting to defy public health orders may be feeling pressure or doing it to make a statement but says he believes businesses should follow public health orders. Fuoco has said he is complying with the public health order and focuses on trying to get back to business. Meanwhile, Corduroy in Kitsilano, which is the other restaurant to receive a license suspension over the weekend — has now lost its liquor license according to B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. The restaurant won’t even be able to sell takeout until April 19.

B-C provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping through the Vancouver Canucks is a reminder the virus spreads very, very easily. Eighteen of the 22 players on the team’s active roster are now on the N-H-L’s COVID protocol list. Henry is disputing multiple reports that the Canucks’ outbreak is linked to the variant first identified in Brazil. Six of the team’s games have been postponed and it isn’t clear when Vancouver will return to the ice

A third wave of the pandemic in B-C is being fuelled by variants of concern, and the provincial health officer says the situation could get worse. Doctor Bonnie Henry says the variant first identified in the United Kingdom makes up a third of cases but that could rise to 60 per cent like in Ontario. However, she says the variant associated with Brazil has been increasing in B-C recently, with a lot of transmission among young people, including in Whistler, where visitors from elsewhere in Canada introduced that strain. The province reported one thousand 68 new COVID-19 cases

yesterday, including 207 new cases of variants, as well as three more deaths. B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer says she has no plans to follow Ontario’s lead by shutting down schools in COVID-19 hot zones. Despite recording more than a thousand more cases and three deaths since the province’s COVID-19 update Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry insists schools are still safe. She admits the province is about a month behind Ontario’s rampant spread of variants, but she says closing schools — at least across the Lower Mainland — is not a good idea. Saying “Cases go up when children are not in school and that’s a downside impact on families. So we need to find that way of safely keeping children in schools so that we can protect our communities — and that is something that we take very seriously — that we’ve put a focus on,” she says. Henry says the focus remains on making sure classrooms are safe, especially in Surrey, which consistently has the highest transmission rate

The European Medicines Agency says it has found a possible link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. But it says the benefits of the shot still outweigh risks. Based on its study, the European Medicines Agency is not putting any new restrictions on using the vaccine in people 18 and over. Health Canada has suspended use of the AstraZeneca shot in people under the age of 55