Pulse FM News for May 5th

Canadian farmers may get a clearer understanding today of what could be coming down the pipes in terms of financial aid from Ottawa. An announcement is expected from the Trudeau government, outlining significant support for the country’s agriculture sector.

Watch YOUR SPEED! I-C-B-C says fewer cars on the road seems to be too

much of a temptation for some drivers AND that’s prompting a month-long campaign urging drivers to slow down.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing young male. Arnad NAPHAR last seen at 6:15PM yesterday in the 6500 block of 138th street in surrey – described as a 14 year old South Asian male approximately 5 foot 9 wearing a blue and white jacket and black pajama pants.

We now know that it cost the city of Surrey nearly 42,000 to fight Uber earlier this year. -Mayor Doug McCallum has repeatedly made his opposition to ridesharing clear. In the end, a B.C. Supreme Court Judge ordered Surrey to stop, and the service continued to move into the area.

As other provinces begin to re-open their economies, B.C. health officials say we’ve “flattened the curve” of new COVID-19 cases – B.C.’s daily number of new cases will reach zero by mid-June if social interactions remain at around 35-40 per cent of normal, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry stated.

Surrey is looking to livestream its annual Canada Day celebration this summer, without the large gathering of people. The livestream will be scheduled for Wednesday July first from 5- 9pm