RCMP remind Scott Road Canuck Fans to Stay Away

With game three of the Canucks and Golden Knights playoff series tonight, Surrey RCMP are reminding Scott Road partiers to stay away.

Scott Road and 72nd Avenue has been a hot spot for fans to gather for years now after a Canucks win to celebrate. More than a thousand came out after the Canucks beat the Blues a few weeks back to advance to round two, crowds to large they completely took up the intersection.

It’s a major concern for Surrey RCMP and Delta Police given we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic where we’re being told more or less to stay away from one another.

“In regular circumstances it would probably be ok but the biggest concern here is it’s a lot of people getting together,” says Cpl. Joanie Sidhu. “It’s difficult when there’s such a large concentration of people in a place, as much as people try to social distance, it’s not always easy.”

Sidhu says this past Tuesday a smaller crowd of 500 people showed up after Canucks tied the series 1-1 which is encouraging tpeople are getting the message but still – they won’t be happy til it’s at zero.

“While are pleased to see some people are getting the message, it’s clear others are still not. We still want to continue to send the message out to the public that we encourage everyone to celebrate, but do so in a safe manner. Celebrate from home, celebrate virtually, but do not celebrate in large crowds where you’re putting people at risk.”

Sidhu jokes BC should make a ‘Canucks Cheer’ similar to the 7pm frontline workers cheer where people hoot and holler from their balconies instead after a Canucks win. Love it!

Puck drop for tonight’s game is 6:45PM.