REAL ESTATE RECORD BROKEN IN VANCOUVER WITH $42 MILLION SALE

A new private sale in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood has broken the real estate record in Greater Vancouver.

The Belmont Estate was the biggest sale for a single-family residential property on a single lot, which was listed at $58 million but sold for $42 million. The house is 21,977 square feet which sits on 1.28 acres. The sale was made cash on July 9th.

The property has an elevator, indoor pool and sauna with 5 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a 6 car garage. It also has a private entrance for the in-law’s suite.

The house includes a three-level garden with an extensive array of trees such as sequoia trees, golden spruce, maple, and hobby orchard.

“Belmont Estate represents an iconic piece of Vancouver history. From the moment it was listed, it attracted steady local and global buyer enquiries, a reflection of the property’s pedigree, as well as enduring, underlying consumer confidence in Vancouver real estate. Ultimately, this bespoke estate was purchased by Canadian buyers. It is truly one of the most exceptional residential offerings, not only in Vancouver but in all of Canada and beyond.” said Christa Frosch, listing agent with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada. (via Global News)