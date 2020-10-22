Reliving The Best Songs From Taylor Swifts ‘RED’ Album – Happy 8 Year Anniversary!

I am and have always been a HUGE Swifty! I have been to every Taylor Swift concert in Vancouver and when she decided not to come to Vancouver, I went to Seattle!! I LOVE her music and her as a person and I thought it would be fun to look back on some of the BEST songs from her album RED which turns 8 years old today (WOO! Happy Bday!)

So let’s start with the song that had EVERYONE living their best life post breakup.. The ICONIC ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’.

Moving on to the birthday anthem for every 22 year old Swifty… ’22’

Next is the Title Track, also the song I played every morning on my drive to school to get me pumped up for the day… ‘Red’

The one that just makes you want to dance.. ‘Starlight’

AND OF COURSE the one about the bad boy.. ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’

There are so many more and I could go on forever but here were my TOP 5 FAV songs from Taylor Swifts ‘RED’ album