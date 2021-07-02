Resources To Learns More About Indigenous History & Injustices That Are Still Faced Today

#CancelCanadaDay was trending on Twitter this year and it really had so many people asking WHY, and the answer is: Canada Day celebrates the colonization and oppression of the original owners of this land, but fails to recognize that the genocide of Indigenous people is ongoing and has yet to end. Over the past few weeks 1,148 unmarked graves have been found at the sites of three former residential schools. Continue to educate yourself, and have conversations with your friends and family. Here are a couple resources you can look at as well as more information as to why #CancelCanadaDay was trending. Lets CONTINUE to keep the conversation going & push for change!!

(here is the full post below, this is a great Instagram account to follow to get educational information! You can click through all the slides below which contain even more information than what’s above)