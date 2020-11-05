‘Ross and Rachel WERE on a break!’ and other stuff we can all agree on!

With so much divide in the world right now, from the U.S election, to the pandemic (should I wear a single, triple, or no mask? Should I snitch on my neighbors if I see them breaking their bubble’? Should I get tested for COVID-19?), to trying to figure out how you’re family is going to do Christmas this year, it can sometimes feel like we can’t agree on anything.

So – we’re asking on our Facebook page – what is one thing we can ALL agree on?

Here’s what Pulse followers had to say!

For myself, I think we can all agree cottage cheese is the least sexiest food in the world and Rachel and Ross WERE on a break!

– Vanessa xox

