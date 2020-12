Ryan Reynolds released a light hearted commercial exposing the relationship that RUINED 2020! It is of course between Satan & 2020, check it out below!

You also will get your first listen at Taylor Swifts newly recorded music since the whole debacle of her not being able to buy her OWN catalog from a music label. She now has to re record all her own music to own it. Your first listen at Taylor Swifts re-recorded ‘Love Story’!