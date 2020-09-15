SCARIEST CORN MAZE IN CANADA WILL BE JUST OUTSIDE OF SURREY THIS YEAR….BOO!

Halloween is right around the corner and the scariest haunted corn maze in Canada is going to be HERE just outside of Surrey, at Maan Farms in Abbotsford.
They say you’ll find yourself stuck inside an abandoned testing facility when you enter the corn maze. The deeper you go, the more horrors you’ll discover. So apparently you are playing the role of a young person named Thomas who decided to foolishly explore the old testing facility…. You’ll have to search barns, rooms, and long corridors of corn to find answers and your way out…but you won’t be alone… Expect actors to terrorize and torment you as you try to find the exit. They are comparing it to what it would be like you if stepped onto the set of a new slasher film, and that your almost guaranteed to have nightmares once you go… GOOD LUCK!
Haunted Corn Maze
Price: $35 per person early bird, $42 after September 16
When: Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 15,
Address: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, BC
Why You Need To Go: If 2020 hasn’t been scary enough for you, go push yourself to the horror limit at this haunted corn maze.
The haunted corn maze will be at 25-50% capacity & have taken every necessary step to ensure they’ve prioritized everyone safety.Calling it “This is the Safest Place to get Scared this Fall 🤡”
