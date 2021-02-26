Scooter & Jac Chat With Karis Wilson – Grade 12 Student From Kamloops Sent Home Due To Dress Code

Kamloops grade 12 student Karis Wilson was sent home from school over concerns about dress code infractions. She was wearing a white turtleneck with a knee length black dress overtop. Her teacher pulled her aside and says she needs to go home and change because the outfit made her and their male student teacher uncomfortable because the dress looked like “lingerie”. Karis’s dad made a video about how his daughter was treated inappropriately and the video went viral. We got to talk to Karis about where she sits with the school, support she’s gotten, and the change she hopes to see. Listen below!