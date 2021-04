We had the pleasure of talking to Chef Colette from Chef Colette’s Body Fuels Inc. who has the complete inside scoop on everything health and balance! Her company produces Cold Pressed Herbal Elixirs, Health Yourself Soups & Detox Programs. We talk all things health and sample some of her DELICIOUS juices, which you can now order on Uber Eats in Vancouver! Check out her Instagram page below and get ready to feel good!