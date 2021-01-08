Scooter & Jaclyn Chat With Lecturer In Psychiatry James Kimmel Regarding The Riot In Capitol Hill

James Kimmel, Jr., J.D., is a psychiatry lecturer, violence researcher, lawyer, social theorist, and novelist who focuses on the intersections of law, neuroscience, psychology, spirituality, violence, and addiction. James lectures at Yale University and took some time to chat with Scooter and Jaclyn regarding the horrific riot that took place on Wednesday at Capital Hill in the US. He explains what motivates a person to take part in such unthinkable activities and how to help them get to a point of understanding why that is NOT the proper way to react.

Listen to our full interview with James Below