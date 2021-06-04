SECOND VACCINE SHOT FOR BC RESIDENTS

70% of BC residents have gotten the first dose of their COVID vaccine. This means that the government will now be focussing on second doses.

Residents can expect their second dose of the vaccine within eight weeks of receiving the first dose.

The Get Vaccinated immunization portal is the best and fastest way to get notified when you’re eligible to receive the second dose. You can choose to get notified via text, email or phone.

The maximum time in between the two doses is 16 weeks. It’s imperative that residents don’t wait longer than that to get their second dose.

The second doses are being administered in the same pattern as the first dose. Indigneous Peoples, seniors and immuno-compromised vulnerable people are first in line, along with hotspot communities. For the rest, it is again an age-based priority basis, just like the first time around.

Anyone who is 12 years or older can now register online via the “Get Vaccinated” portal, or by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at one of many Service BC locations.

Those who received their vaccine before April 6th, will need to register in the new portal to get their notification for the second dose.

Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for 12 – 17 year olds. The government is trying their best to match first doses to second doses. However, if it’s not possible then some might receive a mix and match of vaccines, which has been deemed safe as of June 1. NACI suggests that those whose first shot was Astra-Zeneca, a traditional vaccine, can get mRNA technology booster shots ie. Pfizer and/or Moderna.

The second doses available are either Pfizer or Moderna, and BCCDC said it’s best to get whichever second dose is available to you rather than wait in order to match your first dose to your second.