Eeew! Sex Survey Will Have You Looking at Republicans Totally Differently!

With the U.S election four days away, it’s the last minute push by Biden and Trump to highlight the difference between Republicans and Democrats – but here’s one you probably haven’t heard yet!



A new Cosmopolitan study shows Republicans have twice as much sex than democrats! Eeeew!

Other findings from the study:

– Republicans are twice more likely to do the horizontal dance with someone older than them.

– Republicans are more likely to ‘fake it’ than Democrats.

This is an actual legit study that quizzed more than 2,000 Republicans Democrats earlier this year, the results pretty much summing up that Republicans live a ‘bolder’ life than Demoracts when it comes to between the sheets.

Makes sense. While democrats are busy studying up ahead of the election, making sure they make a fully informed vote, Republicans gotta pass the time somehow!

– Vanessa

@VanessaYbarra77