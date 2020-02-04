Snow falling South of the Fraser!

Snowmageddon Part 2 is underway South of the Fraser!

While Environment Canada isn’t predicting today’s snowfall to be nearly as bad as last month’s winter blast, they are still forecasting 5 – 10cms throughout the Lower Mainland, with the heaviest snow predicted this afternoon!

All SFU campuses have been closed as a precaution, but as of 7am all UBC, Kwantlen, and Surrey, Langley, Delta public schools are still open (sorry kids!)

Skytrain is also operating as normal, however Translink has warned commuters to tack on some extra time to their commute as they are expecting some delays throughout the day.

But ain’t that snow pretty! Check out the sight happening right now outside the Pulse FM studios and send us a photo / video of what you see in your neck of the woods!