Soccer Club gives stern warning to parents who are angry about COVID restrictions

‘Horrific’ abusive behaviour by parents of some young soccer players has prompted a stern warning from Chilliwack’s soccer organization.

In an email sent to parents Tuesday evening, Chilliwack FC chair Andrea Laycock wrote that the club will be hiring a security company to ensure that people are following COVID-19 policies.

The soccer group’s volunteers, staff and contact tracers have been abused while trying to ensure restrictions on spectators are followed, Laycock wrote. The behaviour has been bad enough to have become a workplace safety concern, she wrote.

The name and contact details of each player is taken at the entrance to each field by contact tracers hired by the club. Because of the provincial capacity limits, only one spectator is allowed for each player. That appears to be a key sticking point for some.

Parents all over the Province have been raising concerns about the restrictions surrounding their kids organized sports. Regulations vary from association to association in B.C