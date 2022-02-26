Some easy ways to save $$$ on your next grocery trip

Happy Friday! If you’re like me, you may be dreading a grocery shopping trip this weekend due to how expensive its getting… well I looked online for some quick tips on how to save money while grocery shopping and I thought I’d share with you what I found:

1. Fill your pantry with basics. Stock up on some essentials . . . like pasta, rice, bread, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables, onions, and potatoes. You can make a LOT of meals with those, so you won’t have to buy as many new items each week.

2. Prepare ahead of time. Don’t show up to the grocery store without a list and some ideas of what you’ll be cooking for the week. This will also help limit your trips to the store . . . since every time you walk inside is an opportunity for impulse purchases.

3. Look for deals. Take a look at your grocery list and try to find the store that offers the best value on the items you’re looking for. You can usually browse discounts on a supermarket’s website or app.

4. Tweak your menu. Meat and dairy tend to be the more expensive items at the supermarket, especially recently. So try to make more meals that don’t use them as the main ingredient.

What other tips do YOU have? Comment them below this post on our facebook page @Pulse1077!

Have a great weekend!

-Kate