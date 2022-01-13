Some Gyms are Open for People Aged 13-18 but Not Open for Adults for Some Reason..

It seems confusion on restrictions continue…

While many BC residents are hoping for gyms and fitness centres to reopen soon, youth aged 13 to 18 got some good news that certain Vancouver fitness centres are open for people in that age group. huh??

So why the distinction? Are youth aged 13 to 18 less likely to contract the Omicron variant? Are there special measures in place at these specifically designated fitness centres?

It isn’t entirely clear.

According to the City of Vancouver website, fitness centres reopened for youth aged 13 to 18 on January 7.

“The most recent Public Health Order (PHO) allows youth access fitness centres. We’ve opened select fitness centres for youth (ages 13 to 18) access only for supervised drop-in sessions.”

The Vancouver Park Board suggested the change took place on January 10.

Why this distinction exists is a mystery. While Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has regularly stated that youth and children are at a lesser risk of contracting COVID, the Omicron variant of concern is much more transmissible, and is leading the current spike in cases and hospitalizations (DailyHive).

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what the reasoning is? Do you have any idea why this may be? Join the conversation on facebook @Pulse1077!

