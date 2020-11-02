Some Of The BEST Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2020

By November 2, 2020General, Jaclyn, Leslie & Scooter

Halloween wasn’t completely cancelled this year, MANY of our fav celebs still dressed up and absolutely killed it with their costumes, here are some of our favorites!

The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor

Kendal Jenner as Pamela Anderson

Lil Nas Ex as Nicki Minaj

NAS MARAJ 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾

Jlo as ‘Like A Virgin’ Madonna

Ciara as Cardi B

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wayde & their daughter were S’MORES

S'mores to go!! 🖤🖤🍫🍫🖤🖤

Lizzo was the fly on Mike Pences’ head

FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban and her kids were Carol Baskin, Joe Exotic and the tigers

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes as the Powerpuff Girls 

 