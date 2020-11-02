Some Of The BEST Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2020

Halloween wasn’t completely cancelled this year, MANY of our fav celebs still dressed up and absolutely killed it with their costumes, here are some of our favorites!

The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor

Kendal Jenner as Pamela Anderson

Lil Nas Ex as Nicki Minaj

Jlo as ‘Like A Virgin’ Madonna

Ciara as Cardi B

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wayde & their daughter were S’MORES

Lizzo was the fly on Mike Pences’ head

Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban and her kids were Carol Baskin, Joe Exotic and the tigers