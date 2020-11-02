Some Of The BEST Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2020

Halloween wasn’t completely cancelled this year, MANY of our fav celebs still dressed up and absolutely killed it with their costumes, here are some of our favorites!
The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor
Kendal Jenner as Pamela Anderson
Lil Nas Ex as Nicki Minaj
Jlo as ‘Like A Virgin’ Madonna
Ciara as Cardi B
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wayde & their daughter were S’MORES
Lizzo was the fly on Mike Pences’ head
Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban and her kids were Carol Baskin, Joe Exotic and the tigers
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes as the Powerpuff Girls