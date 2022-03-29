Some Positive News Following The Oscars.. John Travolta Adopted The Puppy Brought On Stage During The Betty White Tribute

Mac and Cheese was the cute little homeless pup that joined Jamie Lee Curtis on stage at the Oscars on Sunday evening has now officially found a new home!

The pup was brought on stage for a tribute to the late great Betty White during the In Memoriam segment, White was a huge advocate for adoption, and that’s just what happened.

Following the telecast, John Travolta’s 11-year-old son adopted the pup. Here is what Jamie Lee Curtis had to say:

“A MAGICAL ending to the story from last night. At the Oscars I reconnected with my friend, John Travolta. @johntravolta We starred together in the movie PERFECT back in 1984. I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little mac & cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar. I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today. It is an emotional end and a perfect tribute to Betty White and it shines a light and AMPLIFIES the message that heroes who, like Betty, and Chad from @pawworks and Nancy from @perfect_pet_rescue and the team at @maedayrescue and the hundreds of thousands of other rescues, who love and support ANIMALS, that rescuing animals and offering them shelter from the storm of life and a warm and loving home is one of life’s most important actions we humans can take! #adoptdontshop”

Watch the full segment below: