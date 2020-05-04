Some strange things may happen.

Of course, you’re not going to get scared for free. To view this chance of seeing some paranormal action will cost you $4.99 for 24-hours or $19.99 for the full-week starting May 9th through the 16th. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 charities.

If you watch this hit me up with the details, because, like I said I’m interested but I’m not brave enough to let that live steam through my tv. I mean, poltergeist?

Here is the link for those braver than I am.

https://thedarkzone.tv/