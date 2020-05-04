Some strange things may happen.

live in the superstitious world – one-hundred percent! I believe in ghosts, good ones and bad ones. And I am sure I’ve had a few experiences with the “other side”, to be honest, it scares the crap out of me. So, when I saw that the real life house from the movie ‘The Conjuring’ was available to live steam for one-week, I was interested – yet it gave me anxiety at the same time.
The owners of the house – the Heinzen family, just so happen to be paranormal investigators, so this should be good, and freaky. The Heinzen’s say they’ve experienced “footsteps, knocks, and lights flashing in rooms… that don’t have light in them to begin with” And given that the whole house has been rigged with cameras from every angle for the live stream event, we might get to witness some of this!
They also plan on conducting paranormal investigations, seances, Ouija board sessions and have some of the most well-known and respected notables in the paranormal community to drop in remotely and share their most bone-chilling experiences from the house.
Of course, you’re not going to get scared for free. To view this chance of seeing some paranormal action will cost you $4.99 for 24-hours or $19.99 for the full-week starting May 9th through the 16th. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to COVID-19 charities.
If you watch this hit me up with the details, because, like I said I’m interested but I’m not brave enough to let that live steam through my tv. I mean, poltergeist?
Here is the link for those braver than I am.
https://thedarkzone.tv/